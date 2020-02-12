Farrah Abraham Says She And Daniel Ishag Are ‘Just Friends’ After Her Mom Confirms Dating Rumors

Recently, Farrah Abraham has been spotted out and about with Daniel Ishag. The two have even posted photos together on social media, but when Too Fab caught up with the former Teen Mom OG star, she explained that the two aren’t exclusive.

Over the weekend, Farrah was at a lunch date with Daniel along with her 10-year-old daughter Sophia in Los Angeles. When asked about the rumored relationship, she didn’t give too much information, but insisted she only has “friends.”

“I just have friends. We’re hanging out. Ya know, living my best life. I’m living my best life, that is all I’m gonna say about it,” Farrah revealed.

Too Fab notes that Daniel appeared “unconcerned” about the interaction as he went to “check on their car.”

The two were spotted together in Mexico last week having a good time with one another. Both Farrah and Daniel shared photos to their Instagram stories of their outings which included grabbing dinner. The pair were even photographed horseback riding on the beach together. Following the photos, Farrah’s mom, Debra Danielsen, confirmed to The Sun that the two were dating and opened up about the relationship, claiming that it was new.

“They haven’t been dating for a long time. She deserves to be happy. I’m hoping for good things,” Debra revealed.

She explained that she hadn’t even met Daniel yet saying, “I’m hoping I get to meet him soon and I could have an opportunity to find out what he’s all about. I trust her judgment. I’m really excited to meet this person.”

Interestingly, a separate source told the outlet that the 28-year-old former reality show star had been dating Daniel “for months” though no other details about the alleged romance were given.

Whatever is going on with the two, Farrah appears to be keeping things low key. The former reality show star hasn’t been in a confirmed relationship since her relationship with Simon Saran ended back in 2017. Since then, Farrah has focused on her career and on parenting her young daughter.

Of course, she hasn’t been immune to drama either. Recently, Farrah received some backlash for heading on vacation with Daniel without Sophia. Some fans speculated that Farrah had left her 10-year-old daughter home alone, prompting rumors that the former reality show star was being investigated by CPS. Farrah spoke out about the rumors and explained that her family watches Sophia when Farrah is away.