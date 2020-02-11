‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Billy Screams His Truth

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, February 12 bring a profound moment for Billy and Amanda. Plus, Rey lets his soon to be ex-brother-in-law Kyle know precisely what he thinks of Kyle’s breakup with Lola.

Amanda (Mishael Morgan) gets help from Billy (Jason Thompson) after Ripley’s (Christian Keyes) arrest, according to SheKnows Soaps. Because of her situation with Ripley, it has been a while since Amanda rested easy. Plus, Billy has felt suffocated under the weight of his family’s expectations of him. These two became unlikely friends, and even after things fell apart for both of them, they’re leaning on each other. Billy and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) told the children about their breakup, and Amanda tells Ripley to leave town and leave her alone for good. Now, these friends spend some time together, and Billy is ready to shout out his freedom. He encourages Amanda to do the same thing.

While they both kept from crossing a line while Billy was still in a committed relationship with Victoria, it looks like these two are growing closer each day. It is difficult to tell if they still plan to remain friends or if they will allow something else to grow from their closeness.

Elsewhere, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) grills Kyle (Michael Mealor). Rey is no stranger to heartbreak, especially after his brother Arturo (Jason Canela) and his wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) left for Miami and ended up having a baby together. He knows how much it hurts to go through a divorce. When Lola (Sasha Calle) tells her brother all the details, it is not surprising that Rey has several choice words for Kyle. He is not happy that Kyle disregarded his original advice and pursued Lola even though Kyle still had entanglements and commitments to Summer (Hunter King). Although Lola doesn’t really want her brother to beat up Kyle, it must feel good that she has somebody so firmly on her side as she struggles to move on from Kyle.

Rey lets Kyle know that he is selfish and entitled. Before they got married, Rey was firm with Kyle, and Kyle promised that he and Lola were forever. However, just a few months later, Kyle admitted that he’d never stopped loving Summer, and Kyle realized that he and Lola wouldn’t work out in the long term since Summer was still in his head and his heart. Briefly, Kyle tried to do the right thing, but he realized that staying with Lola while he loved Summer wasn’t healthy for Lola. Rey is still angry that Kyle insisted on marrying Lola in the first place.