Brewers Holding Second Annual ‘Wisconsin Residents Only’ Sale To Keep Out Chicago Cubs Fans

The Chicago Cubs and the Milwaukee Brewers have forged quite the rivalry over the last few years. The two teams have faced off against for the NL Central division or a spot in the wild card several times since the Brewers made the jump from the AL to the NL. Because the two teams are just 90 miles apart the two fanbases tend to travel rather well. The Cubs fans have always been a group that takes to opposing stadiums like ducks to water. That can be quite frustrating for home teams, that suddenly find themselves feeling like they’re actually the road team. For the second straight year, the Brewers think they’ve come up with a way to stop Cubs fans from filling their stadium.

For the second straight season, Milwaukee is holding a ticket sale that is only offered to those who live in the state of Wisconsin. WGN9 reports the special ticket sale starts on Tuesday, February 11 and runs through Thursday, February 13. The “Wisconsin Resident Only” presale is only dealing with tickets for Brewers’ home games against the Chicago Cubs.

Among the tickets on offer are the opening day series starting on March 26. The other series are May 22-24 and August 7-9. As it was the year before, the Brewers are hoping to keep their home-field advantage against the Chicago Cubs. Wisconsin residents are able to buy as many as four tickets each for opening day and up to eight tickets each for all the other games.

In 2019, the plan to keep Cubs fans out of their stadium as much as they could seems to have worked. The Brewers went 7-3 at Miller Park against Chicago. They also finished ahead of their 90-mile neighbors.

Despite the fact that they have managed to keep their fans coming to Miller Park and Chicago Cubs fans away, for the most part, there are still those who refer to Milwaukee’s stadium as “Chicago North.” The question for this upcoming season will be whether or not fans from the Windy City are excited enough about a team that has made very few moves this winter.

The free-agent signings so far have largely been of the minor league variety. There is at least one player that could add a little bit of flavor to the rivalry. Last month, the Chicago Cubs signed a former Brewers pitcher to their bullpen. Jeremy Jeffress had himself a fantastic 2018 but injuries and ineffectiveness made him expendable towards the 2019 season. That means at least one member of the 2020 Cubs knows Miller Park like it was home.