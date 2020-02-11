A New Viral Tweet About ‘Game Of Thrones’ Proves That Viewers Are Still Scarred By How The Series Ended

When Jon Snow's parentage was revealed in 'Game of Thrones,' fans expected this to be important. Spoiler alert: it wasn't.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO‘s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

A viral tweet has confirmed what many fans of Game of Thrones were thinking regarding a certain plot development that was supposed to be important leading into the final season of the hit epic fantasy series, according to The Mary Sue.

“He was a TARGARYEN and a STARK for NO reason?!?!” a fan recently tweeted.

“Sorry. I’m still scarred.”

The single tweet hit a chord with fans and instantly went viral, proving that viewers were indeed “scarred” by a certain plot point that never eventuated into anything of major consequence in the series. Already, the tweet has been like 210,000 times and retweeted nearly 55,000 times.

Ever since the eighth season aired, viewers and critics alike have been strongly voicing their opinions of what they thought. For what appears to be the vast majority, the series was not only too rushed as it galloped towards the finale but that certain characters turned out to be nothing like viewers were expected. However, the latest tweet about HBO’s juggernaut has also pointed out that a previously established and considered significant plot development was completely ruined as well when the series finished in 2019.

Back in the Season 6 finale, a theory known as the R+L=J theory was confirmed. This theory saw Jon Snow (Kit Harington) as a secret Targaryen, having been born to Ned Stark’s (Sean Bean) sister, Lyanna (Aisling Franciosi), and Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding) after they were secretly married. Jon’s secret was almost taken to the grave by his parents but Lyanna entrusted her brother with the knowledge. Ned, who died early on in Game of Thrones, kept this secret and maintained that Jon was his bastard son instead.

However, the secret was finally revealed thanks to Bran Stark’s (Isaac Hempstead Wright) ability to see into the past. The confirmation was made official thanks to the discovery of Rhaegar’s secret marriage within documents found at the Citadel.

This meant that Jon Snow was now a serious contender to rule Westeros. Daenerys Targaryen (Emila Clarke), believed to be the last remaining member of her house was one step removed beyond Jon now. However, this knowledge all became moot when Jon killed Daenerys in the final season and Bran ended up being voted in as the King of Westeros.

Season 8 was the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, HBO is currently in production on a prequel series set in the same universe called House of the Dragon. As yet, no premiere date for this new series has been announced.