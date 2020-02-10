Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reunite To Attend Multiple Oscars Parties As Reconciliation Rumors Continue

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have shown that they are rekindling their romance after being seen out and about after the 2020 Academy Awards.

While neither the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star nor her Grammy-nominated ex attended the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, February 9, they didn’t let that stop them from having a fun time out. Hollywood Life reports that Stormi Webster’s parents were together in the same limo after attending the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty and Beyonce and Jay-Z’s exclusive Oscars afterparty.

Jenner reportedly captured various parts of the night on her Instagram stories. In one clip, the Kylie Cosmetics founder recorded her older sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as they were dancing and playing around in the limousine. Scott could also be seen in the video, wearing a tan suit and sitting next to his former flame. Jenner then captioned the clip with “it be your own family sometimes” after witnessing her family’s shenanigans.

The outing with her sisters and ex was a first for Jenner. The mother of one had never been to Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty and made sure to be a showstopper for her first time. She decided to wear a sparkly blue Ralph and Russo gown, which fit tightly on the E! star’s curves. For her appearance at Beyonce and Jay-Z’s party, Jenner changed into a red, body-hugging dress from Vivienne Westwood.

Jenner and Scott spending an evening together isn’t completely surprising to their fans. The two have both shared that they are dedicating their time and energy to being great co-parents since ending their two-year relationship in October 2019. However, People recently reported that their relationship may be trending into “more than friends” and the two may be getting back together soon.

“They are very happy,” a source told the outlet. “It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

The source also reports that both Jenner and Scott are pacing themselves when it comes to their relationship with one another. Jenner is reportedly “waiting for a commitment from Travis” before deciding if they will publicly announce that they are seeing each other again. As for Jenner’s family, they are allegedly supportive of whatever direction the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling decides to take.

“[Jenner] has done very well without Travis,” the source continues. “Her family knows that she will continue to do well, even if things with Travis don’t work out.”