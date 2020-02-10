‘The Voice’ Reveals Countdown To New Season With Epic John Legend Pic

The Voice shared a new photo of singer, songwriter, and show coach John Legend to their Instagram page, along with a countdown to the upcoming season, which debuts in a few short weeks on NBC.

The show posted the image of Legend, sauntering happily on to the set of the beloved singing and performing competition series. He was looking away from the camera, arms outstretched as if to welcome the audience to the show. The EGOT winner also smiled brightly in the pic.

Legend wore a pair of tailored black pants, a dark shirt, and a fabulous long-sleeved jacket in the image.

The outwear had a multi-striped pattern with coordinating colors of pewter gray and gold. It is unclear if the same pattern was on the back of the garment. The jacket’s sleeves also shared the same pattern, in a darker tone-on-tone contrasting hue.

Behind the singer, fans in the audience could be seen clapping for his entry. They stood on their feet, cheering the coach on as he happily basked in the attention.

The show has likely already taped its early blind audition segments, where Legend and fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Nick Jonas handpicked their team members by listening to a singer’s voice only. Seated in oversized red chairs, the music industry leaders have their backs to prospective contestants, using their buzzers to turn their chairs around when they like what they hear and to try and win that talent for their team.

Although the caption did not say if this particular still image was from the current 18th season of competition, it did reveal that fans only have to wait two more weeks until The Voice returns to NBC on February 24.

Fans are already excited to see what kind of singers and musicians will appear on this latest season of the long-running series, which boasts Shelton as its only remaining original coach. The country superstar has been a coach since the show’s debut in 2011.

“I really like this show; clean and encouraging!! I’ll be racing home to watch it! I’m ready!!!!” remarked one fan of their excitement regarding the newest season of the series.

“Can’t wait!!! Looking forward to seeing you and Nick Jonas on The Voice,” wrote a second follower of the series to Legend.

“Yessir, so exciting!” a third social media user commented.

This will be Jonas’ first time coaching on the series, and he is most likely looking to win his first season. Shelton has won The Voice six times, Legend once, and Clarkson three times. Carson Daly will return as host of the series.