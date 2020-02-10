‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Comings And Goings: Vinny & Carter Tread On Thomas’ Toes

The Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings for the week of February 10 provide that plenty of guest stars will make their appearance as February sweeps kick in. The Peloton ad actress, Monica Ruiz, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Henry Joseph Samiri, and Joe LoCicero will be seen on the CBS soap opera.

Monday, February 10

Monica Ruiz will appear as Dr. Escobar on The Bold and the Beautiful, per Highlight Hollywood.

Ruiz, who is the star of the controversial Peloton ad campaign, landed her role after she rose to fame late last year. She plays the role of one of Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) doctors. Ruiz will deliver devastating news to the redhead when she finds out that she only has one month left to live.

Tuesday, February 11

Joe LoCicero will return as Vincent Walker, according to the latest casting news.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Vinny will blast Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) for using Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) to further his cause with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Vinny will call out Thomas’ selfish behavior and remind him that there’s a child involved. He doesn’t like that Thomas is playing games with people’s lives.

Lawrence Saint-Victor also reprises his role as Carter Walton, Forrester Creations’ legal eagle, on Tuesday’s episode.

Wednesday, February 12

Camelia Somers plays the role of an intern, Charlotte, on The Bold and the Beautiful. Henry Joseph Samiri and Lawrence Saint-Victor also return to the soap opera.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has taken a special interest in Zoe. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will throw his girlfriend a surprise birthday party at Forrester Creations. It seems only natural that Carter will attend the celebrations and let Thomas know that he’s not the only man interested in Zoe. In fact, he will also present Zoe with a gift and tell Thomas that he’s a lucky man to have such a beautiful woman in his life.

It seems as if Charlotte and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will also be involved in the day’s activities.

Thursday, February 13

LoCicero and Samiri reprise their roles on The Bold and the Beautiful,

Friday, February 14

Henry Joseph Samiri appears in the role of Douglas Forrester.

In addition to the surprise party, Thomas will also host a birthday dinner for Zoe. He will invite family and friends to the gathering. Much to Zoe’s delight, he will present her with a rather special gift. In fact, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the gift will shock both Hope and Douglas. It seems as if Thomas may even propose to Zoe and introduce Douglas to his new mommy.

Of course, this will upset Douglas because he only wants his “Mommy Hope” and the idea of a new mother would upset him. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also indicate that Hope will be upset and confront Thomas about upsetting Douglas yet again.