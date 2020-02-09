Saweetie Wears Blazer Jacket & Chaps In All-Green Ensemble For New York Fashion Week

Being the fashion icon that she is, Saweetie is taking New York Fashion Week by storm. The “My Type” hitmaker stunned in a bright eye-catching look which definitely didn’t go unnoticed.

Saweetie stunned in a green long-sleeved blazer jacket with huge shoulder pads. Underneath, it appeared that she went topless and braless which displayed her decolletage. The “Icy Grl” rapper paired the ensemble with chaps and heels of the same color. She accessorized herself with triangular dangling earrings and green-framed sunglasses.

Underneath the shades, she wore eye-shadow and put on long fake eyelashes. Saweetie opted for a glossy lip and rocked long pointy acrylic nails.

She sported her dark hair up and applied a number of small clips to the side. Saweetie held a small handbag that matched her outfit and had a chain handle.

On Instagram, the “Up Now” entertainer shared numerous photos within one post.

In the first shot, she was caught walking in the middle of the road. Saweetie looked over to her left and stood out in her bright ensemble. The rising star was caught at night time and clearly lit up the street.

In another frame, she was captured up close, smiling.

In a different location, Saweetie bent forward and showed off her side profile. She held a small white coffee mug with one hand and her handbag with the other.

In the next slide, Saweetie placed both hands against the walls and looked down. She was captured in a bathroom and looked like she was getting ready to attend a fashion show.

In the sixth pic, she spiced things up and quatted while poking her tongue out. She raised her hand with the coffee mug and lightly held her handbag in between her legs which were parted.

For the final bit of content, Saweetie shared a video clip of herself getting coffee poured into her mug. She posed in the reflection of the mirrored cafetiere and poked her tongue out again.

She geotagged the post as New York, letting fans know where she is in the world.

For her caption, Saweetie credited the designer she was wearing, Kamin. According to The Daily Mail, she wore the same designer when she was spotted the day before.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 285,000 likes and over 1,700 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.7 million followers.

“Love this look,” one user wrote, adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“GIRL GIVE US A MINUTE TO BREATHEEEE IM STILL NOT OVER THE LAST POST,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“You’re just everything,” a third fan remarked.

“Sis why you always killing these lookssss?!” a fourth admirer commented.