‘One Piece’ Episode 921 Spoilers, Recap: Luffy Meets Caribou In Prison, Komurasaki’s True Color Uncovered

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Luxurious and Gorgeous! Wano’s Most Beautiful Woman – Komurasaki!,” featured the most beautiful woman in the Land of Wano, Komurasaki, and the reunion between Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy and Caribou Pirates captain Wet-haired Caribou.

One Piece Episode 921 started with the procession of Komurasaki on her way to the mansion of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi. Because of his extraordinary beauty, Komurasaki was admired by all the people in the Land of Wano. Most of the people who watched the procession, including Vinsmoke Sanji, Cyborg Franky, and Usopp, couldn’t help themselves but be amazed by Komurasaki’s physical appearance.

However, there were also some who have a strong hatred of Wano’s top Oiran. During the procession, One Piece Episode 921 featured three men crying and wanted to kill Komurasaki. It turned that the three men were scammed by Komurasaki. All of them were forced to sell their properties in order to gather enough money to get Komurasaki out of the pleasure house. They also left their respective families with the belief that Komurasaki really loved and wanted to spend the rest of her life with them.

Unfortunately, all that Komurasaki wanted was their money. After getting what she wanted, Komuraski left them and treated them like a thrash. With all their money gone, the three men would be sent out of the Flower Capital for their inability to maintain their status.

One Piece Episode 921 also featured Luffy meeting a familiar face at Excavation Labor Camp in Udon – Caribou. While he was working, Luffy was approached by Caribou. Caribou revealed that the Seastone handcuffs that were wrapped around their arms have a lesser effect on devil fruit users compared to the normal one so that the prisoners could still work. Caribou asked Luffy for stamps that he could use to get food. Luffy refused and told Caribou to work on his own.

The latest episode of One Piece revealed how Caribou ended up in the Land of Wano. After being beaten by Luffy and Pekoms at Fishman Island, Caribou slowly found a way to become a notorious pirate in the New World. However, Caribou’s rise to power was stopped by X Drake, the Beast Pirates headliner that defeated him and sent him to Excavation Labor Camp in Udon.

One Piece Episode 921 also showed Kyoshiro learning about the incident at the Flower Capital involving three of his men and Sanji. Instead of dealing with the enemy on his own, Kyoshiro decided to ask help from Beast Pirates All-Star Queen the Plague. Kyoshiro ordered his men to call Queen and tell him everything that happened at the Flower Capital.