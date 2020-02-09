‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Why Fans Think Queen Bee Could Be Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall

Since the beginning of the year, the U.K.’s The Masked Singer has had the nation trying to figure out which celebrities are underneath the costumes. A very popular contestant is Queen Bee.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on the show’s official YouTube channel, Queen Bee currently has the most views for their debut performance of Sia’s “Alive.”

As the weeks have gone on, the clues have revealed a lot about the celebrity and some viewers are wondering if it could be Little Mix’s Jade Thirwall, per Express, and here’s why.

Warning: spoilers below.

During week four, Queen Bee said they won a contestant that launched their career. Thirlwall rose to fame as a member of Little Mix who won The X Factor in the U.K.

However, it was the next clue that may have given it away.

“With tonight’s song I’m going to enjoy every moment – these wings were made to fly,” they said.

One of Little Mix’s signature songs is “Wings,” which is one of their chart-topping singles.

The following week, they referenced another Little Mix Song, “Woman Like Me,” which seemed like Queen Bee was trying to slyly hint something.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to express that they thought it was Thirlwall weeks into the show.

“I’m started thinking that Queen Bee under the mask is Jade/ Leigh-Anne from Little Mix. The last episode of Masked Singer gave us huge clues. Also, we got to know she’s a young pop star and in this video, Queen Bee says “woman like me now has the power”,” one user wrote.

“Hearing Little Mix live, I think it sounds like Jesy or Jade. Jade’s voice is more likely,” another shared.

However, some viewers strongly disagreed and thought it was a female singer from a different girl group.

Another very popular guess has been Nicola Roberts who was one-fifth of Girls Aloud.

Throughout each week, a lot of the clues also add up to Roberts.

They described themselves as a wildcard and stated that they were quite young when they began their career. Roberts was a part of the talent show Popstars: The Rivals and was a wildcard as they brought her back onto the show after a contestant left.

Another big clue was when they declared themselves as a “lawmaker.” The “Sound of the Underground” songstress banned sunbeds to be used by people under the age of 18.

Queen Bee has made it to the final three after Fox and Monster were unmasked last night.

Fox was revealed to be British actress Denise Van Outen while underneath the big monster costume was “Forget You” chart-topper CeeLo Green.

Is Queen Bee Jade Thirlwall or Nicola Roberts? Viewers will have to keep watching.