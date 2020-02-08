‘The Young And The Restless’, Viewers Honor Eric Braeden On His 40th Anniversary As Victor Newman

Eric Braeden debuted as Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless on February 8, 1980. Today marks his 40th anniversary on the number one rated CBS Daytime drama.

Today the show posted a tribute to Braeden on its social media. It invited viewers to congratulate Braeden on his official four decades, bringing The Mustache to life in Genoa City. The post noted that the soap would not be the same without the machinations of Victor Newman, who started Newman Enterprises and built it into the thriving business it is today. They say that nothing gets past Victor, and he’s usually several steps ahead of his foes, even when it doesn’t seem like he knows what’s happening. Somehow, even in retirement, Victor seems to have his finger on the pulse of all things in Genoa City.

Fans happily celebrated Braeden and his time on the sudser. On Instagram, more than 6,000 hit the “like” button, and nearly 400 users chimed in with their congratulations in the reply section.

“You are the best the glue that keeps the show together. The cast is awesome been watching since it came on the air. Much love and kindness” gushed one fan.

“Well done, Eric, on 40 years. I have watched all those years and seen you married so many times, and the fights with jack have been a highlight. Well done and here’s to many more years of victors shenanigans,” another viewer wrote.

“I cannot even imagine a Genoa City without Victor Newman in it. Congratulations to @ericbraedengudegast! You have brought us a man who has made us laugh, made us mad (I’m still not over the toe tag comment to Nikki!), made us cry, and made us proud. We love Eric, and we love Victor! Let’s do 40 more!!,” a third fan praised.

“Congratulations on your amazing career! You are the best, and Y&R wouldn’t be the same without you. I’ve been watching from the beginning.,” wrote a fourth.

Currently, Victor’s wife, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), is planning a grand gala to celebrate Newman Enterprises’ 50th anniversary. She also wants the event to highlight her husband and all his many accomplishments. Viewers will see the storyline honoring Braeden’s work on the show in three episodes on February 18, 19, and 20.

Braeden also recently teased on his social media that there is a lot of exciting storylines coming up on the soap during February sweeps with some of the veterans that viewers know and love.

Congratulations to Eric Braeden on 40 years on The Young and the Restless.