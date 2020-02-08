Nebraska Football Aims To Get Foot In The Door With Texas Running Back Cam’Ron Valdez

The Nebraska football team is officially in the mix for one of the best running backs in the 2021 class. Now that the final signing day for the 2020 class has come and gone, the Cornhuskers’ coaching staff can turn their full attention to the next group of prospects. Among those Scott Frost and company are looking to land is Texas native, Cam’Ron Valdez.

The Huskers gave Valdez an official offer earlier this week and now have a big hill to climb in order to get him to take an official to Lincoln. Valdez announced on Twitter he received an official scholarship offer. Now the Huskers will need to find a way to beat off the voluminous competition for his services.

According to 247Sports‘ composite rankings, Cam’Ron Valdez is a 4-star rated running back with a total of 20 offers. He’s considered the 19th ranked running back in the entire class and the 45th ranked player in the state of Texas.

The Nebraska football team is going to have to hope he’s still got an opening left for an official visit as he’s already planned two visits for later this year. Considered a Texas Tech lean by recruiting analysts, he’s slated to take a visit to Lubbock on June 19.

Before he goes to see the team he’s said to favor, he’ll check out Stillwater, Oklahoma and see what Oklahoma State has to offer. The Huskers are going to have to fight off several Texas-based schools who managed to get their foot in the door with Valdez before Frost ever came calling.

Steven Branscombe / Getty Images

Late last month, the running back took an unofficial visit to TCU and told HornedFrogBlitz he was impressed with what he saw. Nebraska, which started a revamping of its football facilities late last year apparently has some catching up to do with the Horned Frogs, especially since Valdez said he wasn’t expecting TCU to have such a nice offering.

“It was live, I didn’t know TCU facilities were that nice,” he said. “What stood out to me was the vibe at the school.”

That website added Valdez told them he had been waiting to see TCU for a while now. If there’s a benefit there, it’s that the Cornhuskers’ have plenty of time to make the running back forget how much he enjoyed that visit.

The next step will be for the Nebraska football team to find a way to get Cam’Ron Valdez to campus. He’s far enough along in his recruiting process having him on campus isn’t a given.