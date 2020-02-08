Kelly Ripa Shares Vintage Oscars Pic & Is Praised By Daughter Lola: ‘Gorgeous’

Kelly Ripa shared a vintage Oscars pic alongside handsome husband Mark Consuelos to Instagram and the couple was praised by daughter Lola for their breathtaking, overall look in the comments section of their share.

“Gorgeous,” said the daughter of the famous duo. Lola made her remark after seeing a black and white pic where Kelly and Mark lovingly posed together.

What Lola didn’t realize was that while the twosome was indeed in California preparing for their red-carpet debut and the annual Live With Kelly and Ryan After Oscars Show, which airs the morning following Hollywood’s biggest night, the pic was not a new one.

In fact, it was taken during the 2019 awards.

Lola realized her mistake and quickly posted, “Ohhh I thought it was this year.”

The couple was seen in the image standing close to one another and smiling brightly for the selfie.

Mark wore a traditional black tuxedo with a white dress shirt in the image, calling the evening “date night” for the couple in the comments section.

The dress Kelly wore for the 2019 Oscars was a stunning ballgown, black, and pewter in color, that was designed by Christian Siriano. The stunning formalwear featured a top that had a deep and dramatic v-neck with two over-the-shoulder straps that were accented by black beading.

The beading was seen throughout the bottom of the voluminous creation.

In the image, Kelly is seen with dramatic eye makeup, accentuating her eyes even further with false eyelashes that extended past her lash line. She wore nude makeup and light-colored lipstick to finish her look.

Kelly’s blonde hair was worn in old-school Hollywood luxurious waves for the swank affair.

While Kelly has not revealed which designers she will wear for both the awards show and the follow up Live show with television partner Ryan, she has shared several videos to her Instagram story where she is seen enjoying and preparing for this quick working vacation to the golden coast.

Kelly first posted an image of the sunrise from the balcony of her hotel room, basking in the stunning views in a video share, using the song “Good Morning Starshine” by Oliver as the clip’s background music.

She followed that up with four consecutive clips of herself wearing a red sports tank, black leggings, and white sneakers, doing what she called an “Oscars workout” alongside longtime pals, fitness instructor Anna Kaiser and Elsa Collins, using the hashtag “just got Kaisered.”

Kelly is readying herself for a long weekend of preparing for the Academy Awards and the subsequent live show that will follow. The ninth edition of Live’s After Oscars Show will highlight exclusive backstage interviews, moments from the red carpet and favorite memories of past winners.

The live show, straight from the Dolby Theater, will air on Monday, February 10.

Also appearing will be singer Kesha, who will perform the TV debut of her new song “Tonight.” Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness and entertainment correspondent Maria Menounos will discuss Oscars fashion with both Kelly and Ryan reported Broadway World.