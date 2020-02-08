Lori Loughlin Reportedly Expected To ‘Play The Ignorance Card’ To Fight Charges

Lori Loughin's lawyers will portray her as someone who didn't know what was going on when she worked with Rick Singer.

Former Full House star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are continuing to prepare for their upcoming trial for their role in the college admissions scandal. Thanks to inside sources, more details are beginning to come out about how exactly they intend to fight the charges against them and what sort of tactics they will use. Sources close to the couple say that will “play the ignorance card” in the trial, according to US Weekly.

The couple’s legal team will reportedly present them as two people who had no idea what was really going on when they got involved with Rick Singer, the mastermind of this scheme who has already pleaded guilty to his role in the scandal. They intend to convince a jury that the $500,000 they paid Singer to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella, to get their daughters into The University of Southern California was nothing more than a donation to the school.

“Their attorneys think it’s going to look as if they didn’t know it was a bribe,” the inside source continued.

Inside sources have made recent claims that Loughlin and Giannulli are having money problems as they struggle to pay all their legal bills for their expensive lawyers.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giuannulli put their Bel-Air home up for sale. pic.twitter.com/4Eey1u6cMx — InStyle (@InStyle) February 6, 2020

They are strapped for cash right now. The legal bills are mounting and they need the money to pay,” the inside source claimed.

The reported money problems aren’t the only thing this couple has to deal with right now. There is also the chance that their two daughters will be called into testify against them in court.

“Lori has been told by the legal team that the United States Attorney’s Office will use her daughters as star witnesses in hopes of securing a conviction,” an inside source said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, this famous couple recently put their massive Bel Air mansion on the market for $28 million. This was a move that caused many to wonder if the pair were struggling financially due to the fact that Loughlin hasn’t been working since first being arrested for her role in this scandal and there is little likelihood she’ll be doing any professional acting anytime soon.

The home itself is nothing short of impressive, sitting at a whopping 12,000-square-feet. It boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in addition to a number of other lavish features like a paneled library, fancy new appliances and a beautiful view of the lush, green California scenery.