John Krasinski Admits He Couldn’t Have Played Captain America As Well As Chris Evans

When it comes to “almost” castings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rumors are a dime a dozen. One of the confirmed castings which almost took place was John Krasinski as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Chris Evans was ultimately cast as the beloved superhero, and Captain America: The First Avenger premiered in 2011, two years before The Office went off the air. At the time, Krasinksi was still relatively unknown to anyone who wasn’t watching the hit NBC show. Evans had already had a successful run in the movie industry and his role as Captain America would cement him as a superstar. Whether Krasinski could have made the popular Marvel hero as beloved as Evans did can never be known, but the actor has some thoughts on the matter.

In a recent interview with Total Film magazine (via Comicbook.com), Krasinski noted that he didn’t think he could have done as good a job as his buddy Evans.

“Well, I know I wouldn’t have done it as well as Chris,” The Quiet Place director admitted. “At least I get to see someone good do the role. I’ve actually talked to Chris about it. Not getting it is the freedom I’ve been afforded. Had I got it my directing and writing career never would have happened. Certainly, A Quiet Place never would have happened had I got Captain America.”

A Quiet Place was Krasinski’s second go as a director, and the hit film debuted in theaters in 2018. The actor’s assumption that the suspense flick never would have happened is likely right on the money, as 2018 was when Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters which would have kept him busy for quite some time. The film very well could have happened later in Krasinski’s career, but timing is everything in Hollywood. By not nabbing the role, the 40-year-old was also able to take on big projects like Amazon Prime’s Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and 13 Hours.

Other actors who were also considered for the role of Steve Rogers included Channing Tatum, Dane Cook, Garrett Hedlund, Jensen Ackles, and two of the Jonas Brothers.

Coincidentally, Krasinski’s wife Emily Blunt was in the running to play Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and was offered the role before it went to Scarlett Johansson. 2010s Iron Man 2 was the first appearance of Black Widow in the MCU, the same year Blunt and Krasinski tied the knot. Things in the MCU would have been much different with two of the main Avengers being a married pair off-screen.

Next up for Krasinski is A Quiet Place Part II which hits theaters on March 20.