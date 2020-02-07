‘Days Of Our Lives’ Shocker: Galen Gering Exiting As Rafe Hernandez, Says ‘I’m Definitely Going’

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal a big shocker is on the way for fans. Galen Gering, who plays Rafe Hernandez on the soap opera, revealed that he would be exiting the show in the near future.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Galen admitted that he doesn’t know what the future holds for him, or Rafe, as he’s been written off of the show with no confirmation of returning.

The actor recently sat down for an interview on Cliff Dorfman’s podcast and dropped the big bombshell.

“The fact of the matter is, I might as well say it. I don’t know how long I’m going to be on the show… what the next chapter holds. If I’m staying, if I’m going, I know I’m definitely going for a bit, you know what I’m saying,” Galen stated.

When asked if he would be returning to Salem, the actor only revealed that he still had a couple of weeks left on set to finish out his stint.

In addition, he mentioned his passion for writing and directing, which could be what he plans to do next as his career goes through a transformation.

Fans of the show know that Rafe was first seen in Salem when then police commissioner Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) requested the help of the FBI agent in order to protect his daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) while she was in the witness protection program.

The couple didn’t like each other at first, but soon fell in love and eventually got married. They shared a sweet romance for awhile before Sami eventually ran back into the arms of the love of her life, EJ DiMera (then James Scott).

Since that time, Rafe’s storylines have been dwindling. He has had a few romantic plots, including a fling with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) and a relationship with Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause).

Most recently, Rafe was married to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), although the marriage fizzled out and ended in a divorce. He’s also been raising a little boy named David, the son of his late ex-girlfriend Jordan.

It seems unclear whether or not Days of Our Lives viewers will see more of Rafe Hernandez in the future. However, as soap fans know casting is often a revolving door and characters tend to come and go.

Sadly that means that some characters are gone forever, while others continue to pop in and out of Salem over the years. Only time will tell what Rafe’s fate will be.