WWE News: Scott Hall Reveals His Very Low Salary Before Jumping Ship To WCW

The "Bad Guy" had more than enough reason to want to leave WWF.

The mid to late 90’s was a very interesting time for WWE as they were dealing with an uprising from WCW as the wrestling power had shifted. Scott Hall was one of the biggest names to jump ship and he went on to be one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo). Many years later, that whole era is still being discussed and Hall has revealed his very low salary in WWF/WWE which helped his decision to leave the company.

Hall jumping to WCW from WWF was a huge moment in wrestling history as he was soon joined by Kevin Nash which created The Outsiders. Not too much time had passed before Hulk Hogan‘s infamous heel turn which officially led to the debut of the nWo with the rest being history.

Chris Jericho recently interviewed Hall during his Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea: Part Deux to discuss a number of topics. As reported by Wrestling Inc., the subject of Hall jumping ship to WCW was brought up and it unveiled a very shocking revelation regarding his past salary.

Hall said he went to Vince McMahon to ask him what he could improve upon to make more money in WWF. Vince told the bad guy that he was doing everything right in the ring and on the mic, but he simply wasn’t going to get a bump in pay and that was it.

Scott Hall said he would have stayed with WWF for less, but that he wanted a better guarantee for the work he was doing. It was at that time that Hall revealed just how little he was making on his downside guarantee contract with WWF/WWE.

“My [WWF] contract, as was everybody’s, except for maybe Hulk [Hogan] and stuff, [Ultimate] Warrior, [was] 10 days at $150 a date, guaranteed. Yeah, you made more than that, but that was what you were guaranteed. $1,500 and you give up everything for $1,500.”

When Hall decided to leave WWE, Kevin Nash apparently wanted to stick around and stay with the company. Hall showed his contract to Nash and told his friend to make sure and get paid more than that which ultimately led to Diesel departing WWF as well.

Contracts have certainly changed over the years and things are much different in the world of professional wrestling. Until All Elite Wrestling premiered, “jumping ship” had become a thing of the past, but it may start up again at some point. Scott Hall wasn’t the first guy to leave WWE over a contract, but it certainly began something that turned into an all-out war over talent, money, and deals.