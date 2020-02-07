Kaley Cuoco Rocks Oversized Tee & Puffy Jacket, Confessing That She Only Rehearses In ‘Nightshirts’

Kaley Cuoco’s most recent Instagram share is showing off her silly side for fans. As those who follow the actress on the social media platform know, the actress is currently in the midst of shooting the first season of a new series titled The Flight Attendant and she has been filming in New York City quite a bit. In the most recent update that was shared on her page, the blond beauty looked comfy and casual.

In the caption of the shot, the Big Bang Bang Theory star did not specifically tag her location but she appeared front and center, putting her lips up near her nose, making a silly face and staring into the camera. In the caption, she joked that the new shot captured her truest feelings, adding that she only rehearses in nightshirts. The actress rocked an oversized gray nightie that had a bear holding a beverage on it in addition to a puffy black jacket.

Cuoco still looked gorgeous, wearing her short, blond tresses down and slightly waved in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The post has only been live on her page for a few short hours but it’s already earning Cuoco plenty of attention from her 5.8 million fans.

In addition to an impressive 156,000 likes, the post has also amassed over 400 comments — a number that continues to grow. Some of her followers took to the shot to let the beauty know that they love her choice of wardrobe while many others dropped a line to express their excitement over the upcoming series. A few more had no words and chimed in with their choice of emoji instead.

“Aaaand this is why I will always follow you…on Instagram,” one fan raved, adding a few heart and smiley face emoji.

“Love this pic and this face! So beautiful and natural,” a second follower gushed.

“I always love seeing all of your different night shirts so much and they look amazingly comfy!!! You are truly incredible,” another raved in addition to a few heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the A-lister earned a ton of attention from another photo that she shared, that time in something that was way more dressy. She told her fans that she was in attendance at her father’s surprise 70th birthday party and could be seen posing in profile. Cuoco showed off a hint of her gorgeous, black sequin dress and that post also earned her a ton of attention with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments.