Mandy Moore Shows Off Highlights, Golden Tan In Vintage Pic

This is Us star Mandy Moore showed off her golden highlights and deep tan in a vintage pic the actress and singer shared with Instagram.

In the image, taken when Mandy was a teen pop star, she is seen alongside some pals backstage at an event.

The young woman depicted in the pic, who today plays Rebecca Pearson on the wildly popular NBC drama series This is Us, would have likely never pictured her future to be as the star of a television series.

In the pic, dated 2001, Mandy was still riding high from the success of her first hit single “Candy” and album titled So Real.

The style was reminiscent of the era, where frosted hair, bronze skin and lots of tummies were shown by young women who were all vying for pop star glory including Mandy, Britney Spears, Jessica Simpson, and Christina Aguilera.

Mandy was seen in the pic wearing what appears to be a vintage t-shirt that has the words “The Thrifty Cowboy” written across the front. The t-shirt had cutoff sleeves, the better to show off the pop princess’ tanned and toned arms.

The future television star’s tan was dark, either the result of lots of time in the sun or via artificial means; either a tanning salon or body bronzer.

Her makeup also reflected the era. A glowing face with lots of shimmers was the norm, with thin eyebrows, frosted shadow, pink cheeks and lots of lip gloss.

Mandy’s hair is cut in a chic bob, frosted to perfection and blown out with lots of wings reminiscent of the fashion worn in the 1970s by pin-up Farrah Fawcett.

Her pals, including actress Ashley Eckstein (That’s So Raven) seen in the center of the pic, also had deep tans and light-colored makeup, their hair styled in a fashion reminiscent of the time.

They were standing in front of a door with the singer’s name on it and an image of the then recording superstar. It was unclear by the photo where all three young women were when the photo was taken, perhaps at a personal appearance.

Mandy joked that she was going for an “understated look” at the time.

Fans of the actress loved the throwback pic, recalling their own days as teens trying hard to copy this overall look.

“Omg! I went to great lengths back in the day to achieve this look haha,” said one fan.

“I think the only thing understated in ’01 was our eyebrows,” joked a second follower of the era.

“This is absolutely the reason we all had chunky highlights and the “flip” hair cut!!!” revealed a third admirer of the actress of the iconic style of the early 2000s.