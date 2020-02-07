Jana Duggar Playfully Giggles & Shows Off Huge Smile In Sweet Instagram Post

Her followers were delighted by a new video the 'Counting On' star shared with the social media site.

Jana Duggar playfully giggles and shows off a huge smile in a sweet, new Instagram video the Counting On star shared with her official social media account. This delighted her 659,000 followers, who enjoyed watching the reality star cut loose.

Jana shared a clip of herself trying out an old-time player piano. She looked gloriously happy as the video rolled.

The reality star and oldest daughter of the Duggar clan wrote in the accompanying caption to the clip that she loved attempting to play the instrument, not realizing just how difficult operating the pedals could be.

Jana is an accomplished pianist, who regularly teaches her younger siblings how to play the instrument. She took music lessons when she was younger and also plays the violin and harp.

The difficulty of a player piano is that you do not use the keys to play a song. Rather, you pump the pedals located at the bottom of the instrument, which causes its tempo and volume of the music to change depending on how forcefully you operate them.

In the clip, Jana is seen wearing a lime-colored hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings. She paired it with a long jean skirt, dark leggings, worn under the skirt for modesty, and white sneakers.

She finished her look with light makeup, her hair in a high ponytail and oversized hoop earrings.

Jana’s joyful giggle permeated the clip, where she is seen surrounded by friends who attempted to show her how to operate the old-fashioned instrument. Standing behind her is her twin brother, John-David. His wife Abbie can be heard laughing in the background.

The reality television star revealed to her followers if they wanted to see her entire attempt at playing the piano, they should click the link in her Instagram bio for the full video.

The song she finally managed to play all the way through is the classic tune, “Daddy’s Little Girl,” accompanied by an unknown older man who sang along.

The clip was a wonderful way for fans of the Counting On star to see a side of Jana’s personality that is rarely shown on the TLC reality series. The show tends to focus more on the relationships of married Duggar children.

Of all the siblings in her age range, Jana is the only one that has not yet married.

Fans were delighted by the clip and shared their remarks at seeing Jana’s pure joy in the comments section of the post.

“I just love Jana! I wish she would find a nice man to marry,” said one fan of the reality star.

“You are just precious, all the Duggars are great,” said a second fan.

“The purest form of family fun. I absolutely love it,” remarked a third fan and follower of the young woman.