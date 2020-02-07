Mary J. Blige Wows In Eye-Catching Fur Coat & Fedora Hat

Mary J. Blige looks incredibly fierce in her latest Instagram upload and has fans in awe of her.

The “All That I Can Say” hitmaker stunned in an eye-catching fur coat that was half black and half leopard-print. Blige wrapped the leather straps around her waist and wore a low-cut metallic top underneath which displayed her decolletage. Being the fashion icon that she is, the talented singer — also known as the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul — put on a black fedora hat over her long straight blond locks.

The “No More Drama” chart-topper accessorized herself with thick, large gold hoop earrings and necklace. Blige sported a glossy lip and applied black mascara and dark eye shadow.

In her most recent post, she posed with her hands in her pocket. Blige was captured on the streets of New York in a portrait shot. The background was slightly blurred, making her the main focus. She looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce but subtle expression and made it look effortless to be that stunning. Blige’s lower-part of her body wasn’t on show but what was shown was enough to impress her 4.4 million followers.

For her caption, she expressed her love for New York City. She credited her photographer, Robert Ector, and the company she has collaborated on a jewelry line with, Sister Love.

In the tags, Blige also let fans know that she was wearing Gucci and that her makeup artist, Porsche, and fashion stylist, Neal Farinah, contributed to the killer look.

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 135,000 likes and over 3,800 comments, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Yes sis!!!! Fierce as always,” one user wrote.

“Girl you slay like no other,” another shared, adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Okaaaaay outfit! U slay mama,” a third fan remarked.

“I need you to understand how FRESH you are yo. You’re the epitome of “SWAG,” and your level of consistency at it certifies you a fashion icon,” a fourth admirer commented.

Fur garments are a staple piece for Blige as she is seen wearing them often. As previously reported by The Inquisitr last month, the “Be Without You” songstress wowed in a white coat with a fur hood with a turtleneck jumper underneath. She accessorized herself with her large signature gold hoop earrings and put on large aviator sunglasses too. The fairly up-close image saw Blige with blond straight hair in front of a clear gray sky. Like her latest upload, the background was slightly blurred out, making her stand out more.