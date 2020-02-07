Alicia Keys Shows Off Natural Beauty In Crop Top & Fur Jacket While In London

Alicia Keys has been in Europe this week to promote her seventh studio album, ALICIA, which is expected to be released on March 30. The “You Don’t Know My Name” songstress stunned in an eye-catching ensemble shared to her Instagram account which hasn’t gone unnoticed. She was captured in London, U.K., and looked nothing short of amazing.

Keys stunned in a black crop top which displayed a little midriff and her decolletage. Over the top, she wore a red plaid blazer jacket with jewels embroidered on both sides that made up the shape of two wings. She added an extra layer and wowed in a long green fur jacket that fell down past her knees. Keys paired the look with light blue high-waisted ripped jeans and sported her dark hair up in a long plait.

The talented singer-songwriter accessorized herself with large hoop earrings, rings, and a thin necklace.

For her most recent upload, she stood in front of a dark brick wall. The “Empire State of Mind (Part II) Broken Down” hitmaker placed both her hands beside her and looked over to her right. Keys appeared makeup-free and boasted her beauty by showing off her side profile. She was caught in beautiful lighting and made it look effortless to be that flawless.

For her caption, she told fans she was in London and referenced Hell’s Kitchen which has sees Gordon Ramsay posing in front of wings in the promo shots, per IMDb.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 143,000 likes and over 1,100 comments, proving to be popular with her 18.2 million followers.

“You look so beautiful, I love you so much,” one user wrote, adding the love heart emoji.

“Pretty, as usual. I love the class plus sass in the outfit,” another shared.

“One of your best looks EVER,” a third fan remarked.

“Ok you did not have to slay us like that,” a fourth admirer commented.

While Keys was in London, she performed in BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge in the same outfit. As seen on the station’s official YouTube channel, she covered Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” and treated fans to her new single “Time Machine.”

Earlier in the week, Keys paid France a visit and stunned on the streets of Paris. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Trying Sleeping with a Broken Heart” chart-topper made a fashion statement in a white crop top and bright colored trousers with a paint effect on them. She rocked the look with metallic gold heels and wore huge, thick hoop earrings.