‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Thursday, February 6: Liam Kisses Steffy & Proves Where His Heart Lies

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, February 6 features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) in his office. He agreed with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) interfered in his relationship with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). However, he took ownership for having kissed Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Brooke blasted him for the kiss, per She Knows Soaps.

Liam promised that he would not let Thomas take advantage of Hope even though he was no longer with her. When Brooke ordered him to get Hope back, Liam put her in her place. He told her that he was grateful that Hope was not keeping him from spending time with Beth, but he also had another family with Steffy. He did not feel guilty and would not apologize for spending time with Steffy and Kelly (Zoe Pennington).

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) sought out Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). He needed her to sign security clearance forms before the fashion show. Carter flirted with Zoe and told her that he had seen her practicing her moves and said that she was beautiful. The model reminded him that she was with Thomas. However, the attorney pointed out that Thomas was complicated and questioned his integrity. Zoe firmly believed that Thomas had moved on with her.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy and Liam share a special moment. pic.twitter.com/dXVjbYA9nE — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 6, 2020

The soap opera also featured Thomas interrupting a conversation between Steffy and Hope. Steffy insisted that there was more to the kiss than Hope knew. But the blonde did not need to hear the reason. Steffy told Hope that there was nothing between her and Liam besides Kelly.

Thomas interjected and reminded his sister that she, Liam, and Kelly had a special evening ahead. Steffy quickly told Hope that they were going to make a digital family album. Thomas praised them for putting the children first.

After Steffy left, Thomas showed Hope the designs for her line. She was impressed and thought that the new collection could be her best offering yet. Hope asked him if he was still with Zoe and Thomas confirmed that he was. However, given the choice, he would prefer to build a life with Hope in the future.

After work, Steffy, Liam, and Kelly relaxed together at the cliff house. Steffy asked Liam if he felt joy in her home which she ascribed to “Kelly’s magic.” Liam confirmed that he did. They talked about the kiss and Steffy said that she felt guilty. Liam recalled their good times together then told her that he wanted to show her what was in his heart. Liam kissed Steffy.