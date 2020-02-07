‘Vikings’ Season 6 Return: Showrunner Teases What Will Happen In Final Episodes

Michael Hirst has recently spoken out about the final episodes of his TV series, 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “The Best Laid Plans”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

With the dust settling on the midseason finale of Vikings, viewers are already turning towards the series return even though a premiere date has not yet been revealed. However, the series showrunner, Michael Hirst, has already started to tease fans about what they can expect.

“I wanted to make the end of the journey extremely worthwhile,” Hirst said when asked by ET Online regarding the second half of Season 6.

“I was quite determined that this would end strongly, properly and satisfactorily… Because there are so many significant deaths, it was hugely emotional for me to write. I love these characters.”

The most recent episode of Vikings was no exception when it came to death. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig), appeared to die in Episode 10 and King Harald Finehair’s (Peter Franzen) life also hangs in the balance. Prior to that, the shieldmaiden, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) also died. According to the showrunner, more beloved characters might die when the series returns.

Even though death is to be expected and while the TV series is based on the Viking sagas, there has been some deviation over the years and Hirst hopes that viewers will be surprised by the final outcome.

“There are a lot of surprises. There are also a lot of heartbreaks and a lot of tragedy.”

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

The actor who plays Katia in Season 6 of Vikings also backed up this claim when she spoke to Metro recently. Agneson’s character is a new arrival to the series but she is also a familiar face, having previously played the wife of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) in Season 5 of Vikings.

“It’s really beautiful,” Alicia Agneson revealed when about how the TV series ends.

“It’s… yeah, no one saw it coming. There were so many rumors about how it was going to end… When we read the final episode everyone was just quiet for two days on set to take it in.”

Of course, as to how the hit historical drama series finally winds up remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait for Season 6 to return in order to find out more.

As yet, no release date has been announced by History Channel for the Season 6 return of Vikings.