Gwen Stefani Rocks Pink Hair & Strapless Low-Cut White Dress For Vintage No Doubt ‘Spin’ Magazine Cover

For No Doubt’s latest throwback Instagram post, the group has shared a magazine cover for Spin, which dates back to the year 2000.

Gwen Stefani, the lead singer of the band, rocked bright pink hair with hints of black underneath. The “Simple Kind of Life” hitmaker sported a full fringe, her signature bold red lipstick, and nail polish that matched. She wore a strapless white dress that displayed her decolletage. Stefani accessorized herself with a gold necklace with a cross pendant on it and wrapped a belt around her waist.

The “4 in the Morning” songstress posed in front of her three other band members in front of a black background and had wind in her hair. She raised both hands and placed one on drummer Adrian Young’s chest.

On Stefani’s left, appeared Tony Kanal, the band’s bassist. He rocked a white jacket and put one hand on her shoulder. Their guitarist, Tom Dumont, stood at the back in a very similar item of clothing. He was the only member to not give the camera any eye contact and looked above.

Behind Stefani on her right, Young wore a buttoned-up white shirt with pants of the same color.

For the Instagram caption, they let fans know the issue of Spin was released in May of 2000. They tagged the magazine’s account and hashtagged it “ThrowbackThursday.”

In the span of one hour, the post racked up more than 6,100 likes and over 85 comments, proving to be popular with their followers.

“I still have this cover framed signed by you all!” one user wrote.

“This was on my wall all through high school and I still have this poster,” another shared.

“One of my favorite @nodoubt magazine covers! Have a huge promo poster of this in the archive!” a third fan remarked.

“Awe I remember buying this and putting the pics on my wall!” a fourth admirer commented.

The magazine cover is taken from the band’s Return of Saturn era which was released in May of the same year. The album contained the singles “New,” “Simple Kind of Life,” “Bathwater,” and “Ex-Girlfriend.”

No Doubt have yet to release new music in recent years therefore their Instagram account is filled with vintage content from the past. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, they shared a video clip taken from their “Rock Steady” tour. The band was performing their hit “Running” at the end of the mini catwalk acoustically in front of thousands of screaming fans and looked like they were having a blast. As always, Stefani was dressed up like the fashion icon that she is.