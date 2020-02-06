Nicki Minaj Apologizes For Her Twitter War Against Meek Mill, Jokes About Being ‘Hacked’

Nicki Minaj admits that she regrets arguing with her ex Meek Mill in front of the world.

The “Megatron” rapper and the “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper engaged in a Twitter beef on Wednesday, February 5. During the fight, the exes accused each other of abuse and covering up criminal activity in the duration of their relationship. The argument was not only seen by the artists’ millions of Twitter followers but also was a trending topic on the social media site throughout the entire day.

According to Hollywood Life, the topic of the argument came about when Minaj appeared at the Pollstar Live Conference in Beverly Hills the same day. Minaj joked about the situation while she was interviewed at the conference, and said that she regrets that the exchange even happened.

“I was hacked. I got hacked this morning, you guys! Don’t believe anything you saw. The good old hack excuse,” Minaj said to her fans who were in the audience. “Listen, it never fails. Every time I do it, five minutes later, I’m like, why the f**k did I…? Every single time. But it’s a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions. So every time I do that, I like give myself a talking to in my head, like, okay, you played yourself, you shouldn’t have did [sic] that. You learned your lesson again.”

Although Minaj said to her fans that she wishes she could take back her actions online, the harsh words she provided to her ex can still be seen on her Twitter page. She also neglected to apologize to her ex for the accusations against him that were made during the social media exchange. Minaj did continue to warn upcoming artists to watch how they behave online. She encouraged potential artists to keep their “eyes on the prize” and admitted that, if she could turn back time, she would’ve just “kept my mouth shut.”

Minaj and Meek were together between 2015 and 2017 and were considered a hip-hop power couple during their relationship. The former lovers even collaborated on songs like “All Eyes on You” and “Buy a Heart” prior to their split.

The two ‘s exchanges came after Meek reportedly liked a photo of Minaj on Instagram. The “Chun-Li” rapper accused Meek of being “obsessed” with her and her new husband Kenneth Petty. Meek denied Minaj’s allegations, and also apologized for his actions. He said that, by arguing with Minaj, it was upsetting his pregnant girlfriend, Milan Rouge Harris.