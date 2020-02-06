‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Explains Why She May Not Invite Kristen Doute To Her Wedding

Stassi Schroeder is explaining why she may not want her there.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on February 5, the Vanderpump Rules cast member opened up about her decision to wait and see where she and Doute stand once the eighth season of the show wraps before sending or not sending Doute an invitation to her late 2020 wedding in Rome, Italy.

“I’m not going to invite someone that I’m not even really speaking to our hanging out with. But I’m not not inviting her,” Schroeder explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube.

According to Schroeder, she needs to wait and see how the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules plays out over the next few months and hopes to get to a better place with Doute as she watches the new episodes of the Bravo reality series. Schroeder also said that while she hopes she will understand Doute better after watching the show, there’s a chance that seeing her behavior throughout the season may actually make her more upset.

In addition to the remaining episodes of Season 8, Schroeder is also looking forward to filming the reunion special with her co-stars and feels the filming session will likely serve as an opportunity for her and Doute to hash things out with one another.

Continuing on in her interview with Us Weekly magazine, Schroeder said she hopes that ultimately, she will be able to have Doute at her and Clark’s wedding.

“Of course I would want Kristen there but I think we need to get to a point where it would be normal for her to be there. I just don’t want to feel awkward around anyone at my wedding,” she explained.

For now, she and Doute are trying to figure out where their friendship stands.

In other news, as The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week that she and Clark would be having both Lisa Vanderpump and Teddi Mellencamp, of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, at her upcoming ceremony due to her closeness to Vanderpump, her co-star and former boss, and her fiancé’s closeness to Mellencamp’s husband, Edwin Arroyave.

“[Beau and Edwin] have been friends for a very long time and so that’s how I became friends with Teddi. I love Teddi,” Schroeder explained, per Hollywood Life.