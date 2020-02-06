Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Reportedly House Shopping In Los Angeles Amidst Rumors Of Her Return To TV

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly hoping to spend more time in Los Angeles this year and they’re even looking for a house to act as their home base in her former hometown. The news comes as rumors about Markle’s desire to get back into movies and television have been heating up.

According to an insider source who spoke to People this week, Meghan’s family, including her mother Doria Ragland, and friends reside in the city and she wants to spend some time there. They aren’t planning on moving there full-time, however, because they’re still enjoying their new life in Vancouver.

“They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too,” the source said. “They’ll likely have houses in both places.”

The couples’ friends have been spending time in Vancouver, and the former Duchess of Sussex was recently seen picking up her friend Heather Dorak and Abigail Spencer from the Victoria International Airport. Markle’s mother has also come to visit the couple and their baby son Archie.

Reportedly, the couple is enjoying the more laid-back environment in the Canadian city.

“They are enjoying living a quiet life,” an insider says. “They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They’are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

Markle has admitted in the past that this is the kind of life she is looking for.

“I was born and raised in Los Angeles, a California girl who lives by the ethos that most things can be cured with either yoga, the beach or a few avocados,” she once wrote on her blog.

The news of the move comes as rumors heat up about Markle’s desire to get back to Hollywood. The couple shocked many when they announced that they were going to take a step back from their royal duties so that they could pursue their charities and become financially independent.

Since then, Markle has inked a deal with Disney and rumors popped up that she was considering making an appearance on her friends’ upcoming reality show on Netflix in Canada. While the rumors of her appearance were debunked, there has still been talk that Markle wanted to move back to the West Coast so that she could pursue the limelight, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

While the former Duke of Sussex has shot down rumors that it was his wife’s decision to push them away from royal life, there have been reports that she is seeking representation to find work in North America.