‘Vikings’ Season 6 Midseason Finale: Alexander Ludwig Discusses Bjorn’s Fate

'Vikings' showrunner, Michael Hirst, also weighs in on Bjorn Ironside's fate.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 10 (titled “The Best Laid Plans”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 6. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Those that just finished watching the midseason finale of Vikings would know that Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) perished in battle — or did he? The actor who portrays the character recently spoke to ET Online about Bjorn’s fate and has not made anything clearer regarding what actually happened in Episode 10.

The midseason finale of Vikings saw Bjorn and Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) go head-to-head as the Rus invaded Norway. During the episode, scenes aired that showed the half-brothers apparently talking after the battle had ended. This gave the allusion that both had survived the bloody conflict. The episode then concluded with what appeared to Bjorn getting stabbed. During this moment, one shot of this scene showed Ivar killing him as they both stood on a deserted beach and then another one showed Bjorn falling in the midst of battle.

The end of the episode had fans completely confused as to what just happened and the conversation quickly blew up on Twitter as fans tried to work out whether Bjorn really died or if it was a dream.

“Bjorn is dead?! Man my heart hurts,” said one viewer.

“He really kill Bjorn??” asked another fan.

Bernard Walsh / History Channel

Alexander Ludwig didn’t help viewers out either when asked about his character’s fate.

“We don’t really know that, do we?” he told ET Online.

Ludwig then announced that he had been told by the “powers higher” than him that he could not speak about it any further. Which means it is likely going to be a long wait for everyone until Season 6 returns.

The show’s creator, Michael Hirst, also weighed in on Bjorn’s fate. However, he offered more optimism regarding the outcome.

“It’s obvious that both King Harald [Peter Franzen] and Bjorn are at the least very badly wounded. We haven’t actually seen them dead, but you would imagine that their wounds were grevious enough to probably mean they wouldn’t survive very long. But I wouldn’t be quite certain that they’re dead yet, until you actually see that. So, I’m not saying that they are both still alive, but they could absolutely still be alive, because we haven’t seen them dead yet.”

As for how long the wait will be until viewers get to find out the fate of their favorite characters remain to be seen, although, there is the assumption that the series will return in November.

As yet, no release date has been announced by History Channel for the Season 6 return of Vikings.