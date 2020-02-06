Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Chance Foils Adam’s Plan

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Adam goes to Las Vegas to try to take care of the woman who has become the problem for him and Chance. However, Chance surprises Adam by showing up.

Soon, Adam (Mark Grossman) goes to Las Vegas to meet with Riza (Tina Casciani) about his and Chance’s (Donny Boaz) problem. While they’ve only let small pieces of the situation slip so far, it seems the issue has something to do with a woman that they’re paying each month. That woman has somehow disappeared, and Chance and Adam’s secret is on shaky ground.

Co-executive producer and head writer of Y&R, Josh Griffith, discussed the upcoming slow-burn storyline with Soap Opera Digest.

“Chance and Adam are not best friends, but they share a connection from their experiences in Las Vegas. They know they are an unlikely pair and realize any attention to their friendship would cause suspicion,” Griffith noted. “However, Adam is prepared to play dirty to make this problem go away, so he doesn’t want Chance’s ‘Boy Scout’ attitude to get in the way of his plan.”

Where Adam possesses his father Victor’s (Eric Braeden) ruthlessness, Chance certainly has a stronger moral compass. While Adam is willing to do whatever it takes to get what he wants, Chance still seems to have some sense of absolute right or wrong. His conscience might not end up allowing him to go through with whatever Adam has planned, which is why Adam tries to leave Genoa City on the sly while Chance is focused on his new relationship with Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Plus, there is also the fact that Riza is uncomfortable with somebody she doesn’t know or trust. If Chance’s appearance makes Riza nervous, she might not be willing to help out Adam, which could mean he won’t be able to enact his less than above board plan to rid himself of the whole problem. Chance following Adam to Vegas could have disastrous consequences for Adam.

“Riza is very street-smart. She never trusts someone she doesn’t know, especially when that someone has a background as a federal agent.”

However, the biggest problem is that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) manages to pull one over on both Adam and Chance. Phyllis tried for months to weasel the secret out of both Ada and Chance, but neither of them fell for her games. However, all that will soon change when Phyllis finally uncovers the truth.