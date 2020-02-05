Derek Hough Shows Off His Pelvic Thrusts In Hilarious TikTok Video

Derek Hough shared a hilarious new video to Instagram, previously posted on the app Tik Tok, where he performs a dance move, the pelvic thrust, in seven different scenarios.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro’s dance moves were captured in front of various sets on the Universal Studios backlot.

For the quick scenarios, Derek danced in front of several different old western sets and while riding a stick pony and ultimately ended at Jaws lake.

The dance pro said that things “escalated quickly” in the video’s caption, adding the hashtags hips, dance, and TikTok.

Derek wore jeans, a dark blue t-shirt, and a coordinating jacket in the footage. He also wore sneakers on his feet and an oversized watch on his left wrist.

The scenarios depicted in the video get more ridiculous and fun as they continue, ending with the laugh out loud clip with the Jaws shark, where an animatronic version of the great white shark charges at the dancer as he playfully thrusts at him.

One of the first to comment on the Instagram post was Derek’s longtime friend and former Dancing with the Stars co-star Mark Ballas. It seems Mark was rendered speechless, only posting an emoji with a hand over its face, showing his embarrassment at his pal’s antics.

Also chiming in with a laugh was Mark’s mom Shirley Ballas, whom Derek and his sister Julianne Hough lived with when they were studying to be professional ballroom dancers.

Bruce Hough, Derek’s father, asked his son if he was auditioning for next year’s Superbowl halftime show.

“They called today,” Derek responded.

The dancer’s longtime girlfriend Haley Erbert also seemed uncomfortable by the clip he posted. Derek joked that she should stop “hatin” and join in.

The post proved to be popular — even if his friends thought it embarrassing. Fans of the dance pro liked the upload over 43,000 times and shared their own thoughts on the hysterical video, leaving over 900 comments in less than a day.

“My husband said I have to like this because you did this in public,” joked one follower of the six-time Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winning champ.

“Pelvic thrusts?? Phew….I thought you were trying to be Shakira!!! LOL!! Thanks for the post, Derek. Ya made my day!!” remarked a second fan.

“Um…something we didn’t know we needed. Thx!” a third social media user commented.

A fourth follower told the dance pro they “loved” the clip and could not stop watching it, calling Derek “hilarious.”