Issa Rae Posts Stunning Photos From Her ‘Who What Wear’ Cover Shoot

Issa Rae recently posted several photos on Instagram from her cover shoot for Who What Wear‘s February issue.

The Insecure creator and star looked dazzling in an array of designer look for the magazine shoot. In the first slide of the images, Rae is staring right at the camera as she is wearing a light pink, furry outfit. Both Rae and her fur are slightly moving in the small clip, as she stands near a pink backdrop. Rae is also wearing large, sparkly earrings that drop down to the actress’ shoulders.

Rae decided to stick with the extravagant earrings theme in her following photos. In a close-up image, Rae is rocking silver, floral earrings that drop down to several diamonds that are on full display. Rae has one hand slightly on her head as she looks away from the camera. Her hair is also styled in a tight bun, allowing her hair to be away from her face.

In another gorgeous photo for the outlet, Rae is standing outside on a balcony on a sunny day. She is wearing a red, over-the-shoulder dress that fits loosely around her body. Rae is holding the skirt of the dress as she shows one side of her face. The actress is also wearing the dress in another shot, where she is showing off a smoky makeup look, provided by celebrity makeup artist Delina Medhin. Rae also credited Felicia Leatherwood and Jason Rembert for her hair and outfits for the shoot.

Rae’s cover story comes just days before one of her many projects for 2020 premieres. She shared with Who What Wear that she is excited for her role on The Photograph alongside LaKeith Stanfield. The film, which will be released on Valentine’s Day, is one of Rae’s ventures into more dramatic roles. She said that while viewers of the movie will see snippets of her Insecure character Issa Dee, her latest role is something she says her fans won’t be used to.

“I think people are just expecting me to be funny, and the character just lost her mom, so she’s going through it,” Rae said. “Obviously, there are elements of humor within the movie, but that’s not the driving part of the character, which is new for me because I do lean on humor. It’s been a defense mechanism for a lot of my life. That’s my go-to, I guess because my comfort zone is humor. So to not be able to lean on that in this film was interesting.”