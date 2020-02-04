Jessica Simpson Is Releasing 6 New Songs With ‘No Pressure’

On February 4, Jessica Simpson released her memoir Open Book. Along with the book, which Jessica opens up about her life in intimate detail, the singer is also releasing six brand new songs including one which she posted on her Instagram.

Taking to the social networking site, Jessica posted a black and white video of herself singing along to one of her new songs titled “Party Of One.” With her long hair worn down and a smile on her face, Jessica belts out the words to the song along with a recording of herself singing the song.

Along with the video, Jessica opens up about the new music in the caption. She explained that she felt “no pressure” with the new music which she says was written from her heart. The songs are available at the end of her audio book which was also released today.

Fans had strong reactions to the fact that there is new music from Jessica Simpson. The video had over 234,000 views within the first hour of being posted to social media. Along with it were plenty of positive comments from fans commending Jessica on her new music.

“Thank you for being so vulnerable. This is going to help so many people. Keep being YOU! God made you perfect in His sight,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “Good job! Be unapologetically you!” along with an emoji that is blowing a kiss.

“Happy for you,” another fan wrote adding a black heart before writing, “that look at the end says it all’ with another black heart.

When it comes to the new music, though, there is only one way fans will have the opportunity to listen to it. Fans on Instagram asked Jessica how they could access the new music. It turns out that in order to hear the new songs, fans will have to purchase Jessica’s audio book edition of Open Book as it is the only way the songs are available at this time.

Fans asked the mom-of-three if the music will be available on streaming services and she replied, “on my audiobook for now,” adding a green heart emoji.

It sounds like that, at least for now, the only way to hear the six brand-new songs is by purchasing the audio book.

On Tuesday, Jessica Simpson celebrated the release of her new memoir by posting a stunning black and white photo of herself holding the book to Instagram.