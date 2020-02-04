Vicki Gunvalson Believes People Want To Derail Her Due To Jealousy After ‘RHOC’ Exit

Vicki Gunvalson thinks people's jealousy is 'sad.'

Vicki Gunvalson shared a meme about keeping her upcoming plans a secret and was quickly met by a fan who approved of the quote and suggested that many people would want to derail Gunvalson’s future “due to jealousy.”

After posting the meme on her Instagram page on February 1, and quickly sparking rumors of a potential return to television, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star agreed that many would try and get in the way of her exciting plans and said their jealous was “sad.”

“Yep… it’s true but sad,” she wrote to the fan.

Gunvalson’s Instagram comment was left around the same time that she and her ex-co-star, Emily Simpson, were engaging in a messy Twitter dispute, during which Gunvalson slammed Simpson as an “idiot” for poking fun at her education, or lack thereof. However, when it came to the jealous people she was referring to, Gunvalson didn’t say a thing about Simpson, nor did she offer the identities of anyone that her message may have been about.

Gunvalson announced she would not be featured on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Instagram last month but as she continues to share suspicious posts on social media, fans have become more and more convinced that they may soon see her back on television.

While it is unclear how Gunvalson could return to television, Andy Cohen recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the potential return of Tamra Judge, who announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County last month just one day after the announcement of her longtime friend.

“She’s been such an incredible part of the show for 12 years, that my only thing that I’ll say about her is, you have not seen the last of Tamra on the [Real Housewives of Orange County],” Cohen explained, as The Inquisitr previously reported. ” We’re not totally done.”

During the same interview, Cohen said that when it comes to the Season 15 cast of his reality show, he and his producers definitely shook things up a bit. He then recalled a post-firing interview he had with Judge on Instagram Live.

“I did a kinda surprising post-exit interview with Tamra on my Instagram Live the other night, which was really meta and crazy. And I have to say, Tamra, she’s so real and she always keeps it real, and she’s sitting there with me, like, ‘You fired me!'” he recalled.