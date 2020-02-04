Kylie Jenner Says She Feels ‘Pressured’ By Friends To Have A Second Child

Kylie Jenner‘s friends and family want to see her baby girl, Stormi Webster, get a sibling. The 22-year-old makeup mogul revealed in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar this week that her loved ones are pushing her to have more kids, but another child isn’t in the cards at the moment.

“My friends all pressure me about it,” Kylie told the publication. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”

Kylie currently shares Stormi, 2, with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The couple split in October 2019 after two years together, but reports continue to surface that they still frequently hook up. Sources told Radar Online that Kylie’s friends are convinced she and Travis will rekindle their romance soon, but for now, Kylie insists that they are just good friends.

“We have such a great relationship,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder said of Travis. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.”

As fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star know, raising Stormi is a huge part of Kylie’s life and she has made it clear that she loves spending as much time as possible with her little girl. In fact, the first-time mother told Harper’s Bazaar that she often spends her time at home with Stormi these days when she’s not at work.

“After I got pregnant, I spent so much time at home, I love it. I love to lie in my bed and watch movies and forget about the world. Sometimes I take some time off, let the nannies take days off, and hang out at home with Stormi,” she said.

In the past, Kylie has teased the possibility of having more children with Travis. In a video for a collaboration between Kylie Cosmetics and older sister Kim Kardashian’s brand, KKW Beauty, Kylie admitted that she sees herself with four children one day, but she wasn’t sure when that would happen.

Although Kylie didn’t mention Travis as the father, sources did tell Radar Online that she was “convinced” he is the best option.

Kylie’s candid interview with Harper’s Bazaar comes just days after she threw Stormi an epic second birthday party and documented the adventure on her Instagram. The reality star had a Stormi theme park built, called Stormi World, and filled it with Frozen and Trolls games, food, rides, and more.