‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Renovate Their New $1.7 Million Home

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are getting ready to move in.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark purchased their first home last month and now, as they prepare to move in, they’re doing some renovations on the Hollywood Hills property.

According to a report shared by Bravo’s Style & Living on February 3, the Vanderpump Rules cast member showed off her living room to her many fans and followers online days ago and in a video shared to her Instagram Stories, a number of workers were seen throughout the space as they painted walls and worked on window trim while standing on ladders.

“Filming and working at the same time,” Schroeder said in the short clip. “You know, we’re just a bunch of multitaskers.”

As the outlet explained, Schroeder and Clark are the latest Vanderpump Rules couple to become homeowners.

Last year, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix became the first cast members to put down roots in The Valley of Los Angeles and in the months that followed, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute all purchased homes in the same area.

As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Schroeder was seen poking fun at her co-stars, aside from Doute, for buying houses that appeared to be identical during last week’s episode of Season 8.

Although Doute’s home is close to her co-stars’ new pads, she bought a cute bungalow while they all purchased farmhouse-style homes. Meanwhile, Schroeder bought a home that is about 10 minutes away from The Valley and boasts a stunning Mediterranean theme.

Schroeder and Clark dropped $1.7 million on their new place.

Schroeder and Clark got engaged last July during filming on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 and are planning to get married later this year in Rome, Italy, where Clark has dual citizenship.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Schroeder opened up about her wedding plans with Clark during an appearance on the new podcast of her co-stars, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, Give Them Lala… With Randall. At the time, Schroeder admitted that when it comes to preparing for a filmed wedding, there are many, many challenges.

“I hate it and I wish we never decided [to have a wedding 5,000 miles away] and I wish we were going to the courthouse,” Schroeder told Kent and Emmett on the very first episode of their new show.

“And no one in Italy likes [television] apparently. No one wants to sign that Vanderpump Rules release. It’s a nightmare,” she added, noting she’s been turned down on a number of occasions.