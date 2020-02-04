‘Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant’ Star Rachel Beaver’s Sister Malorie Arrested For Domestic Assault

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant star Rachel Beaver’s sister, Malorie Beaver, was arrested over the weekend, according to a report from The Sun. Reportedly, the young mother was arrested for domestic assault after allegedly attacking her grandmother.

Malorie was reportedly arrested in Madisonville, Tennessee after arriving at her grandmother’s residence, as reported by The Sun. She was allegedly intoxicated when she showed up just before midnight. The outlet obtained the police report in which Malorie’s 65-year-old grandmother, Janice Bollen, gave an account of what reportedly happened on Saturday night.

“She advised Ms. Beaver went into the bathroom and fell into the door waking up her child and causing her to cry,” the report stated.

Malorie has a young daughter who has appeared on the hit MTV show alongside Rachel and her own daughter.

“She advised Ms. Beaver began being loud and it scared the child so she wanted to sit in her lap, which hurt Ms. Beaver’s feelings,” the report continued. “She advised Ms. Beaver began saying bad things about her and then grabbed her arm in an aggressive manner twice.”

Reportedly, Malorie’s grandmother told her she would call the cops if Malorie grabbed her arm again. However, things didn’t calm down, so her grandmother called the authorities.

The report said Malorie “appeared to be intoxicated due to her being unsteady on her feet and having slurred speech.” She was arrested for domestic assault and held on $1,000 bond. She soon posted bail, however, and was home with her sister and mother by Sunday.

Upon her release, Malorie took to social media to defend herself and tell her side of the story. According to a report from Radar Online, Malorie posted to her Instagram story on February 3 and claimed that the charges against her would be “getting dropped.”

“Literally all I did was grab my Nana’s wrist, moved her hand so I could get Emerson,” Malorie stated.

Although her sister Rachel was officially added to the cast of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, cameras have also followed Malorie during Rachel’s first season on the show. Both sisters are close in age and each have a daughter who are also close in age. Fans can keep up with the two on new episodes of the show. They can also follow them on their social media accounts, as both sisters update their fans regularly through posts on Instagram and through their Instagram stories.