‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino Shares Prison Story In New YouTube Series

Jersey Shore star Mike Sorrentino promises to share some surprising details about his prison experience in a new YouTube series. The reality star posted to his Instagram account a trailer for the show where he will speak openly and honestly about his journey.

Mike was incarcerated at Otisville Correctional Facility in Orange County, New York from January through September 2019. The Jersey Shore star was formally sentenced in October 2018 after pleading guilty earlier that same year to one count of tax evasion.

The clip, which is just under one minute long, shows Mike sharing his account of life in prison. This includes some surprising details regarding his personal talks with fellow inmate and former personal lawyer to Donald Trump, Michael Cohen.

Mike briefly discusses his talks with Michael Cohen where he shares that although the former “fixer” of the president of the United States is not a fan of Donald Trump, he believes he will be re-elected to a second term in office.

The beginning of the video shows a barbed wire fence surrounding the facility. It is followed by several title cards, which briefly explain what the show will be about.

“This is a true story,” said the first title sequence.

“All events depicted herein took place in Otisville Federal Correctional Facility,” said a second statement at the beginning of the video, then giving the official dates of Mike’s incarceration, January 15, 2019, through September 12 of the same year.

This was supplemented by still images of Mike in prison with a fellow inmate, whose face was blocked out, along with a photo of the reality star with his Jersey Shore castmates Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino and posing alongside wife Lauren Sorrentino.

The images were followed by a graphic of a stamp that states the name of the series.

In the caption to the clip, Mike shared that the video series would be made available on YouTube beginning February 4.

Mike’s fellow Jersey Shore castmates and longtime friends including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Pauly D both posted comments congratulating their pal on his latest endeavor.

Fans of the reality star also shared their sentiments.

“Wow you’re courageous to tell your story about when you were in prison,” said one Instagram fan of the reality star.

“I’m definitely checking this out. God bless you Mike for your big come around in life. You’re inspiring many people!” noted a second follower of the Jersey Shore star.

“Keep up the phenomenal hard work. You’re the strongest person ever,” remarked a third fan.