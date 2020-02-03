Kansas City Chiefs: Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Super Bowl Win By Paying All Adoption Fees At Area Shelter

Kansas City Chiefs player Derrick Nnadi celebrated his team’s Super Bowl victory in a heartwarming way. The defensive lineman paid for the adoption fees for every dog housed at an area animal shelter.

The KC Pet Project is the recipient of the generous gesture according to Fox4KC. While paying for the entirety of every adoption fee for the dogs is a new, more grand gesture, the site reports he’s been working to help homeless animals all season.

Nnadi has a multi-focus foundation that partnered with KCPP all year. ESPN reports there are more than 91 adoptable dogs at the shelter and the fees generally run around $150.

It appears the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle has helped shine a light on dogs who need a forever home. The shelter said early Monday afternoon they had already manage to adopt out 20 of those original 91.

That’s quite the jump from what the KC Pet Project normally sees. The organization says it’s lucky to see 10 dogs get adopted on a normal workday.

The win in the Super Bowl is hardly the first time Nnadi has celebrated a victory by helping animals in need. The defensive star has been funding the adoption of one animal a week, every time the Chiefs won. All the dogs involved in that program eventually found homes.

Peter Aiken / Getty Images

Derrick Nnadi might not be the most publicized member of the Chiefs’ defense but he quietly put together a solid season. In his second year in the NFL, he started all 16 games. He recorded a total of 48 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a quarterback hit. He also had one forced fumble and an interception.

All of those were improvements over his rookie season where he appeared in 16 games but had just 11 starts. Last year he recorded 35 tackles. Against the San Francisco 49ers he helped Kansas City bow up on defense in the fourth quarter as they outscored the NFC Champ 21-0 in the final period.

The defensive tackle managed four tackles in the game, including one for a loss. Now Nnadi is looking to spread the happiness he felt after the game by finding as many homes for dogs are the shelter he can.

The gesture has been recognized by many across the country. So far, hasn’t been any kind of confirmation Nnadi might be willing to carry out the same kind of program in the 2020 season.

The Kansas City Chiefs defender carries out his charitable efforts through the Derrick Nnadi Foundation.