WWE Rumors: Backstage Update On Shane McMahon’s Current Position With Company

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Sportskeeda has shed some light on Shane McMahon‘s current position in WWE.

The son of WWE chairman Vince McMahon was backstage at January’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view, where he worked as a producer for the event. However, according to Meltzer, he won’t be working in this role for the long-term, and his appearance at the Royal Rumble is believed to have been a one-off for the time being.

McMahon reportedly produced the men’s 30-man Battle Royale alongside Paul Heyman, Lance Storm, Jamie Noble, and Chris Park, the latter of whom most wrestling fans know as Abyss from his tenure as a performer in Impact Wrestling.

McMahon hasn’t been involved in WWE storylines ever since he lost a Loser Leaves Town match to Kevin Owens in 2019. That match also marked the end of his full-time commitments to the company in any capacity, and he hasn’t been involved too often since then.

At the time of this writing, McMahon’s contributions to WWE are sporadic. However, now that the WrestleMania season is firmly underway, he may be used in an onscreen role in the coming weeks.

While McMahon has never been a full-time wrestler, he is a capable in-ring talent, and he’s competed at WWE’s biggest pay-per-view of the year on numerous occasions. At WrestleMania 32, he had a comeback Hell in a Cell match against The Undertaker after being away from the company since 2009. He’s appeared at the annual show ever since.

Of course, McMahon has been known to come and go when it comes to his WWE career. Outside of the company he’s an entrepreneur with several business interests, so perhaps he’s taking some time away from wrestling to focus on other ventures until he’s needed in WWE again.

However, McMahon has been quiet since being written off of WWE television last year, though his recent appearance suggests that he’s willing to help out when called upon.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McMahon stepped back simply because WWE had nothing for him at the time. Despite having experience as a company executive, he was primarily used as a television character during his last run.

WWE has largely abandoned having storyline authority figures these days, though, so McMahon’s options are limited in that regard. However, he does have a great mind for the business and plenty of experience, so it’s surely only a matter of time before he accepts a new role in WWE.