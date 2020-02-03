Nick & Vanessa Lachey Have Awkward Reaction To Question About Baby Gift They Didn’t Send To Jessica Simpson

The 'Love Is Blind' hosts are caught off guard when given a thank you for a sweet gift they didn't send.

Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa were blindsided when talking about his ex-wife Jessica Simpson. During a new TV interview to promote their new Netflix dating show Love Is Blind, the celebrity couple became visibly confused when they were told that Jessica was thankful for the beautiful gift they sent when her children were born.

During an awkward moment on The Today Show with Hoda Kotb, Nick dodged questions about Jessica’s new memoir, Open Book. The 98 Degrees alum reiterated that he hasn’t read his ex-wife’s book and has no idea what she said about their marriage or what she revealed in her tell-all.

Hoda went on to tell Nick and Vanessa that Jessica recently told her she is happy with her life with her second husband Eric Johnson and their three children, and that she is also “really happy for y’all.” The Today show star also said Jessica mentioned to her that Nick and Vanessa “sent me something beautiful when we had our children.”

While Nick went on to say that he wishes Jessica nothing but happiness, his current wife couldn’t help but address the elephant in the room.

“I feel bad,” Vanessa said to Hoda. “I’m sorry, you said somebody sent her…it wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it.”

Hoda tried to backtrack and explain that during her interview with Jessica, the singer mentioned that her ex-husband and his new wife had sent her something nice to mark a moment in her life and that she thought it was sweet. A befuddled Nick looked at Vanessa and asked her, “What did you send?,” but the former Total Request Live host insisted she didn’t send anything to Jessica.

“I didn’t,” Vanessa said. “I don’t know her address. But thank you whoever sent it from us.”

In her book, Jessica wrote that she wanted to be respectful when writing about Nick, whom she was with for seven years. But it’s pretty clear the exes have spoken in ages and definitely aren’t on gift-giving terms. Nick recently revealed that Jessica did not reach out to him before writing Open Book.

In 2013, Nick appeared on Watch What Happens Live with his 98 Degrees bandmates and host Andy Cohen asked him when he last spoke to his ex-wife.

“It’s been years,” Nick said at the time. “Honestly, probably six years. It was like another lifetime ago.”

He also joked that Newlyweds, the old MTV reality show he starred in with Jessica when they were married, is not a popular viewing option in the house that he now shares with Vanessa and their three kids.