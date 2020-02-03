Jessica Simpson Says She Went Back To John Mayer ‘Close To 9’ Times During Their Rollercoaster Relationship

The former 'Newlyweds' star says Mayer made his move on her as soon as she split from Nick Lachey.

Jessica Simpson says she went back and forth during her relationship with singer John Mayer. The 39-year-old fashion designer told the Today Show’s Hoda Kotb that her relationship with the “Your Body is a Wonderland” singer was complicated, and that she went back to him “close to 9” times after multiple breakups.

In a clip from the interview, Jessica says she and the Dead and Company star were “great at intimacy” and “loving each other” when they were in a serious relationship more than 10 years ago.

The former MTV star said the physical part of her romance with Mayer was “easy,” but the relationship itself was ” very complex.” Jessica described her relationship with Mayer as always being on and off and admitted that she repeatedly went back to the outspoken musician, who is known for his high-profile romances with famous women.

In her memoir, Open Book, Jessica dished that Mayer was obsessed with her both physically and emotionally during their relationship, which took place during the 2006-2007 timeframe.

In excerpts from the book posted by People, Jessica revealed she met Mayer at Clive Davis’ Grammy Awards party in February 2005, when she was still married to her first husband Nick Lachey. The savvy singer began sending flirtatious notes to Jessica despite the fact that she was married, and he later told her he wanted to have all of her “or nothing.”

“As soon as I was single he made his move,” Jessica said of Mayer’s response to her 2006 divorce, per TooFab.

While she admitted that Mayer loved her “in the way that he could” when they were together, Jessica added that the complicated relationship went on for far too long.

“I went back and forth with it for a long time,” she wrote. “But it did control me.”

In Open Book, Jessica wrote that a therapist she saw years later told her that Mayer probably never loved her and just had an obsession with her.

“Ooh, that broke me in half!”Jessica told the New York Times. “And that’s years into being married and having kids. And it was like, ‘Wow. I did this all for obsession? This was his way of loving me?’ I think that it just never clicked until it was just blatantly said to me: That’s not love.”

The mom of three also revealed that she didn’t tell Mayer that she was writing about him in her book, but added she doubts that he will be shocked by anything she has written about him because he knows the stories.

Mayer has not publicly responded to Jessica’s recent comments about their relationship. The exes are no longer in touch after Mayer dished about their intimate moments in a 2010 interview with Playboy.