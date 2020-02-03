Sutton Stracke Shares Thoughts On ‘RHOBH’ Cast Ahead Of Season 10

Sutton Stracke is revealing what she thinks of her new co-stars.

Sutton Stracke joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast last year and during a recent interview, she shared her thoughts on her new co-stars.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, Stracke admitted that while she assumed she would not jive with certain members of the cast, she was ultimately surprised by the relationships she established with the other women, and others that failed to play out in the way she had hoped, during her debut season of the Bravo reality series.

One person she didn’t initially hit it off with was fellow newbie Garcelle Beauvais, who was added to the cast alongside her last August as production began on Season 10.

“But since then we have bonded and we kind of look at each other across the room like, ‘Oh, lord Jesus. What’s happening?’ We have similar senses of humor and she’s been great,” Stracke explained.

While Stracke and Beauvais are on good terms with one another currently, Stracke suggested that the two of them butted heads during production when she told the magazine that she wished she had spent more time with her and gotten to know her one-on-one during filming.

Stracke also experienced tension with Dorit Kemsley, who she described as being “hard to get to know.”

As for Erika Jayne, Stracked admitted that she thought it would be a struggle to get to know her but ultimately bonded with her during filming on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10. As she explained, the performer can be a tough cookie but she always has the best intentions.

Sutton Stracke attends the Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle Launch Event at Lombardi House in Los Angeles, California. Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, rumors regarding Stracke’s potential role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills first began swirling in mid-August of last year. At that time, an insider told Hollywood Life that the boutique owner was a dear friend of longtime cast member Lisa Rinna.

“They are all feeling a bit anxious as to who the new Housewife will be as they’re still being kept in the dark. Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna’s dear friend, is highly rumored to be the new addition. She came in at Rinna’s suggestion,” the source explained.

According to Stracke, she has been on Bravo’s radar for a while now, even before she was living in Los Angeles. As she explained to Us Weekly, producers first began considering the possibility of a role on the show when she resided in Orange County but ultimately turned down the opportunity until after her divorce.