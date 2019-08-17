Lisa Rinna’s ‘Dear Friend’ Sutton Stracke ‘Highly Rumored’ To Be Joining ‘RHOBH’ Season 10

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star reportedly suggested that her close friend join the Bravo reality show.

Does Lisa Rinna have some serious pull when it comes to casting Lisa Vanderpump’s replacement on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Two months after the longtime RHOBH queen bee announced her departure from the Bravo reality show, a close friend of Rinna’s is “highly rumored” to be joining the cast.

An insider told Hollywood Life that the Real Housewives cast — which includes Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Denise Richards — has been notified that one new lady will join them when filming for the Bravo hit begins the first week of September. The cast has reportedly not been given the name of their new co-star, but a source says it is very possible that Sutton Stracke will be the hot new Housewife for Season 10.

“They are all feeling a bit anxious as to who the new Housewife will be as they’re still being kept in the dark. Sutton Stracke, Lisa Rinna’s dear friend, is highly rumored to be the new addition. She came in at Rinna’s suggestion.”

While it would be impossible to fill Vanderpump’s shoes, Sutton is definitely an interesting lady with tons of celebrity connections on both coasts — and everywhere in between. Hollywood Life notes that the glamorous blonde once made The Salonniere’s coveted list of the 100 best party hosts in the U.S.

Indeed, in 2015, Haute Living described Sutton as “a Southern debutante turned LA girl who runs in the highest of social circles.” On her blog, Sutton’s Law, the well-traveled star invited fans to follow her as she attends “some of the great parties of our time” and “travel around the globe.”

In 2013, Art Forum reported that Sutton was elected to the Board of Trustees at The Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. Sutton has been an avid supporter of dance and performing arts for nearly two decades and previously served as director of development for the Merce Cunningham Dance Company in New York City and the executive director of the Augusta Ballet in Georgia.

In 2016, Sutton and her husband Christian Stracke were also honored with the Philanthropic Visionary award at the PSLA gala, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

With credentials like that—plus an impressive Instagram feed that shows her at lavish parties, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party, which she attended with Rinna in February — it sounds like Sutton Stracke would be the perfect addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Stay tuned to find out if Sutton Stracke will be a new cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.