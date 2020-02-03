Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Are Not Affiliated With Kim Kardashian’s Endorsement Company, Palace Confirms

The company, Sheeraz, had falsely claimed that it was taking offers for Harry and Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not entering into a business relationship with the same company that manages Kim Kardashian’s endorsements, despite the company’s claims to the contrary, Buckingham Palace confirms.

As The Sun reports, Sheeraz, Inc., run by Sheeraz Hasan, manages endorsement deals for multiple celebrity clients, such as Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and perhaps most famously, Kim Kardashian.

On Saturday, on the company’s Instagram account, it announced that it was “taking appearance and endorsement requests” for Harry and Meghan.

“Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal Sheeraz, Inc clients from Middle East, India, US and Asia can send us official offers and we will take them directly to their representatives,” the post reads.

However, Buckingham Palace has issued a statement saying that the company’s claim of being involved in Harry and Meghan’s endorsement management is “categorically untrue.”

The post remains up on the company’s Instagram account, however, as of this writing.

Debunked rumors of the Sussex’ affiliation with Sheeraz, Inc. aside, the couple does appear to be attempting to line up jobs for themselves in their new roles — roles that haven’t yet been clearly-defined. The pair have announced their decision to retire as senior members of the Royal Family and split their time between Canada and the U.K., as well as to secure their own financial independence, although what that means and how they intend to do that remains unclear.

Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool / Getty Images

It does seem, however, that Prince Harry might have tried to line up some acting work for his wife.

At least twice in the past several moths, Prince Harry appeared to try to pitch Meghan to various individuals associated with the Walt Disney Company for a voiceover acting job. Back in July 2019, at the London premiere of The Lion King, Harry was overheard telling Disney CEO Bob Iger that Meghan was interested in doing voice work. Similarly, according to a companion report in The Sun, Harry and Meghan were reportedly overheard telling Lion King director Jon Favreau that Meghan was interested in a voiceover job.

“That’s really why we’re here — to pitch,” Meghan reportedly joked.

As reported last week by The Inquisitr, rumors emerged that Meghan had lined up a deal to make sporadic appearances on a Netflix reality show being produced in Canada. Specifically, the rumors stated that she would appear alongside her friend, Jessica Mulroney, on the wedding show I Do, Redo. Those rumors turned out to have been false, however.