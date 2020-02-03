‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline Gives Update On Daughter’s Father, Gets Support From ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star

Jade Cline’s relationship drama has played out on Teen Mom 2 and while fans wait for the new season, they keep up with the cast on social media. Recently, Jade took to Instagram to give a shout out to the father of her daughter for turning his life around and she received some support from a Teen Mom OG star.

“S/O to Sean. He’s really done a 360 this year and I’m so proud of him. NEVER give up on people you see potential in. He’s clean and living his best life. Plus is an awesome father. Go Sean. That really takes a strong as* person to over come addiction and depression,” Jade tweeted at the beginning of the month.

Jade’s tweet had over 5,000 likes and over 60 retweets from her many followers that have been following her story. However,while Jade seemed excited to share the news about Sean, people were quick to reply, but rather than showing their support for Sean, they pointed out the difference between doing a “360” and a “180.” Many pointed out that since he has turned his life around, he would have technically done a “180” rather than a “360” which is a full circle.

Although not all of the comments were positive or focused on Sean turning his life around, Tyler Baltierra of Teen Mom OG did respond with his support.

“HEL* YEAHH!!! I’m so pumped for him & happy for you both!!! I always knew Sean had what it takes!!!” Tyler wrote, clearly happy to hear that Sean was doing better.

Tyler has watched his own family struggle with their own issues, including addiction, in the past. Some of those issues have played out on Teen Mom OG.

Jade was happy to see the support from Tyler and responded back, “Thank you! We’ve definitely been through a lot of trials and tribulations but I think we have overcome a lot and we’re just trying to stay on top this time & break the cycles!”

Although she initially appeared on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, Jade was added to the cast of Teen Mom 2 after MTV cut ties with long time cast member Jenelle Evans. Over the past few months, a lot has been going on for Jade who announced back in November 2019 that she is now a licensed cosmetologist.

While Jade is undoubtedly proud of Sean, who she shares her daughter, Kloie, with, it is unclear if the two are back together at the moment. Even if they aren’t, though, it is great to hear that Sean is doing better and being a good dad for his daughter.