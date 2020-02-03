Joe & Kendra Duggar Share Adorable Photos Of Garrett & Addison Giggling Together

Joe and Kendra Duggar have two little ones now. They seem to be settling in nicely as a family of four. It also looks like there is absolutely no sibling rivalry between son, Garrett David, 1, and daughter, Addison Renee, 4 months either. A new Instagram photo was recently posted by the Counting On couple that revealed just how adorable they are together.

In the two snapshots that were shared on Friday, Joe and Kendra’s kids are seen sitting together on a leather chair or sofa with huge smiles on their faces. Garrett is wearing a pair of blue jeans with a blue and white striped sweater that has a little zipper around the collar. His light blond hair is sticking up on end at the top of his head. He almost resembles a Kewpie Doll with that unique hairstyle. It’s not known whether that was accidental or styled that way on purpose, but it is cute on him.

Baby Addison is leaning up against her big brother wearing pink pajamas. She seems to be enjoying spending time with Garrett as they both appear to be laughing. The first snap has the siblings looking towards the camera as the shot was being snapped. The second one has the Duggar grandson looking down at his baby sister as she is still cracking plenty of smiles.

The couple’s Instagram followers couldn’t believe how much Garrett has grown and turned into a little man all of a sudden. Many fans have previously stated how much the little guy looks like Joe. Their smiles are almost identical.

Fans also made comments on how much Addison looks like Kendra. She may also have her mom’s laugh as well. She is known for always smiling and giggling, as seen in previous episodes of TLC’s Counting On. Her daughter may just take after her mom in that area.

“Oh my goodness. She is an image of her mama. A smile that lights up a room,” one of their followers noticed.

“Absolutely adorable!!! So precious and sweet!” another fan said.

Addison entered the world on November 2, 2019 weighing in at 7 pounds, 12 ounces, as previously detailed by The Inquisitr. TLC shared Kendra’s birth story on air and it was quite intense. The 21-year-old mom almost passed out at one point from holding her breath during labor and fans almost found it to be too much to watch. The Duggar couple chose to have their babies in a hospital rather than the usual home birth, just to be on the safe side.