Joe Buck’s Wife, Michelle, Sizzles In A Tight Leather Skirt During ESPN Appearance

Joe Buck’s wife, Michelle Beisner-Buck, almost pulled focus away from the Super Bowl when she wowed in a tight leather skirt during a television appearance on ESPN. Michelle, who is married to Fox Sports lead play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, later shared a still from the appearance on her Instagram account, stunning her 26,500 followers.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Michelle joined ESPN as an NFL features reporter six years ago, and has since appeared in Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown. However, though her reporting career might only have begun a few years ago, football had long been in her blood. She previously worked as a cheerleader for the Denver Broncos from 1997 to 2003.

For this year’s Super Bowl, Beisner-Buck appeared on ESPN’s four-hour edition of Postseason NFL Countdown on a segment that focused on 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Though the program was pre-taped, Beisner-Buck gave an introduction to the segment live from Miami.

For the occasion, she wore a sleeveless white halter top that flaunted her toned forearms and featured trendy ruffled accents to add some visual interest. Beisner-Buck then paired the blouse with a tight black leather skirt. It cinched at the waist, emphasizing her figure, and also had a daring slit to show off the former cheerleader’s legs.

Completing the ensemble was a pair of black strappy heels and some fashionable stacked bracelets for accessories.

Beisner-Beck kept her makeup simple, looking fresh-faced with just a hint of mascara and a natural beige lip. She short blond hair was styled into a chic bobbed style, completing the look.

Behind here was the tropical backdrop of the Miami landscape, with modern white beach houses, palm trees, and a clear blue sky.

In her caption, Beisner-Beck wrote that she was “thankful” for her work, tagging her employer ESPN in the process.

Fans of the sports reporter loved the look, and gave the picture over 1,000 likes in addition to 60 comments.

“You go gurl,” one fan raved, with the hallelujah hands, fist, and 100 percent emoji.

“You look amazing. You are amazing!” added a second, with a sparkle emoji and a pink heart.

“Wow that leather,” gushed a third, with the fire symbols.

“We’re thankful to have you,” returned a fourth, along with prayer hands.

Beisner-Buck is not the only sports reporter to be making headlines on Super Bowl Sunday. Fellow sportscaster Erin Andrews has also been in the news thanks to Michael Strahan operating as attempted wingman for the Dancing with the Stars co-host and her now-husband.