David Dobrik Tries The Flying Telsa Challenge, Elon Musk Responds

David Dobrik sent his Tesla Model X flying in his latest YouTube video.

YouTuber David Dobrik has continued to grow in popularity in recent months, known for his comedic and chaotic four minute and twenty second vlogs. In his most recent vlog, Dobrik attempted the crazy Flying Tesla Challenge. He was inspired to try the stunt after watching two Instagram stars, josh_ofthe_jungle and nickpasquale1919 show off a number of dangerous tricks on motorbikes, according to Dexerto.

Dobrik didn’t actually perform the stunt himself but rather volunteered his own beloved Tesla Model X to the two Instagram stars who drove over a speed bump at maximum speeds at the top of a hill, sending the vehicle airborne. Dobrik, joined by several of his friends from the Vlog Squad, gasped in amazement to see the expensive vehicle suspended in the air. The video shocked viewers, quickly accumulating over 8 million views.

He later joked about the stunt on Twitter, writing “Does this mean my warranty is cancelled?”

Elon Musk who is the product architect of the Tesla responded in shock to the video with a simple exclamation mark.

Dobrik packed a lot into the short video, even briefly featuring Kourtney Kardashian who posed alongside her little sister Kyle Jenner’s wax figure. Known for his generosity and tendency to give all of his friends lavish present including cars, later made a few other people’s days. This included giving a college student a check for $10,000 after he was able to impressively shoot a basketball through the net with his back turned. With more funds left to give out, he then brought in television personality Howie Mendel to help him surprise some waitresses with thousands of dollars.

This past year was a successful one for Dobrik who won in three separate categories at the 2019 Streamy Awards. He won in the First Person category for his vlog-style videos, took another win the Collaboration category for a video he filmed with Kylie Jenner, and one final win for Best Ensemble Cast. As The Inquisitr previously reported, this was the award he was the most excited about he later said in an interview.