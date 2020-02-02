Black Mother Adopts Three White Children Only To Be Slammed With Hate Comments

Treka Engleman did not see color when she adopted her three white children.

Treka Engleman is a single mother from Cincinnati, Ohio. She also happens to be African American with three adopted white children. When she gave her three children a loving home, she did not expect to be slammed by hate comments from people telling her she should have adopted within her own race. Nevertheless, Engleman doesn’t see colors when she looks at her children, according to Today.

Engleman, who is 32-years-old, officially adopted three children on November 1, 2019. They include 16-year-old Mercedes, 13-year-old Alexis, and 3-year-old Elijah. The happy news of the adoption was shared on local news channels but Engleman was hardly prepared for the reaction she received.

“People were writing things like, ‘All these black kids in foster care and she goes and adopts white kids.’ They accused me of self-hatred and all this terrible stuff,” she said.

Sometimes, she’s even mistaken for the kids babysitter. She doesn’t let this bother her.

“We’re just like any other family, we’re just different colors,” she said.

Mercedes and Alexis are biological sisters that were separated when Mercedes was sent to live in a group home. When Engleman first brought Alexis into her home, she could see the toll the separation had on her and was determined to bring Mercedes home as well so the sisters could be reunited. She finally got to bring Mercedes into her home in 2018. Since then, some behavioral problems she dealt with in the past have improved. Similarly, Alexis began performing better in school, relieved to be reunited with her big sister.

“I think it was such a relief for her to know I’m here and I’m not leaving her side. Just recently, on my birthday, Mercedes sent me a text message that said, ‘Thank you for stepping up and being a mom,'” Engleman fondly recalled.

While what Engleman has done so bravely might intimidate many people, she’s not daunted by the task of become a mother to even more children in the future, emphasizing that a loving, supportive home is something that no children should have to grow up without.

“All kids deserve love, security and stability,” she said.

Engleman’s experience of receiving backlash for adopting white children is quite similar to that of Keia Jones-Baldwin, a black mother from North Carolina. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jones-Baldwin and her husband have three black children and adopted a white baby. Jones-Baldwin revealed that she has had police called on her in the past because people thought she had kidnapped her own adopted son.